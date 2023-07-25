In the series opener on Tuesday, July 25, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (64-34) square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (53-47). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 56, or 65.9%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a record of 46-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (69.7% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 4-5 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

