The Dallas Wings (13-9), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center, will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Wings (-3.5) 167.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-3.5) 167.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-2.5) 167.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have put together a 12-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sun are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 6-5.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of nine out of the Wings' 21 games this season have hit the over.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

