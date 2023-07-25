Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Triston Casas (hitting .452 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 47 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Casas has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.260
|AVG
|.234
|.384
|OBP
|.319
|.443
|SLG
|.483
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|20
|39/27
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
