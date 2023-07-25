On Tuesday, Triston Casas (hitting .452 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 47 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Casas has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .260 AVG .234 .384 OBP .319 .443 SLG .483 14 XBH 16 4 HR 10 16 RBI 20 39/27 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings