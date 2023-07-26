Spain will play Zambia, in the middle round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 3:30 AM ET in Auckland, New Zealand.

Interested in watching this game? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Spain vs. Zambia

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Spain Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Costa Rica July 21 W 3-0 Home Zambia July 26 - Home Japan July 31 - Away

Spain's Recent Performance

Spain played Costa Rica in its previous match and was victorious by a final score of 3-0. The victorious Spain side took 35 shots, outshooting by 34.

Spain got one of its goal from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez, who finished with one each, in that game versus .

Ona Batlle has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for Spain in Women's World Cup play (one game).

Gonzalez has tallied one goal for Spain in Women's World Cup so far.

During Women's World Cup matches, Bonmati has scored one goal (but has zero assists).

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Misa Rodriguez #1

Ona Batlle #2

Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3

Irene Paredes #4

Ivana Andres #5

Aitana Bonmati #6

Irene Guerrero #7

Mariona #8

Esther Gonzalez #9

Jennifer Hermoso #10

Alexia Putellas #11

Oihane Hernandez #12

Enith Salon #13

Laia Codina #14

Eva Navarro #15

Maria Perez #16

Alba Redondo #17

Salma Paralluelo #18

Olga Carmona #19

Rocio Galvez #20

Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21

Athenea Del Castillo #22

Cata Coll #23

Zambia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Japan July 22 L 5-0 Home Spain July 26 - Away Costa Rica July 31 - Away

Zambia's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 22, Zambia suffered a 5-0 loss to Japan, getting outshot 24 to zero.

Against , no player for Zambia registered a shot.

Zambia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster