On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Spencer Strider TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).

In 5.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has had an RBI in 15 games this year (27.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .273 AVG .223 .316 OBP .237 .443 SLG .319 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 14 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 23/2 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings