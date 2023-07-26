Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and Atlanta Braves (64-35) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won each contest.
  • When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.
  • Boston has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.1 per game).
  • Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 19 @ Athletics L 6-5 Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
July 22 Mets L 5-4 Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
July 22 Mets W 8-6 James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
July 23 Mets W 6-1 Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
July 25 Braves W 7-1 John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton
July 26 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
July 28 @ Giants - Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb
July 29 @ Giants - James Paxton vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 30 @ Giants - Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
July 31 @ Mariners - Brayan Bello vs George Kirby
August 1 @ Mariners - Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller

