The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will play on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Justin Turner -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 112 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 511 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Bello has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller

