The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his 1.000 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .246 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Casas is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Casas has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 25 games this season (28.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season (42.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .259 AVG .234 .384 OBP .319 .437 SLG .483 14 XBH 16 4 HR 10 17 RBI 20 39/28 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

