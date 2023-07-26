Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
On Wednesday, Yu Chang (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Braves.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .179.
- Chang is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Chang has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (19.2%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Chang has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games so far this season.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.195
|AVG
|.162
|.267
|OBP
|.184
|.439
|SLG
|.351
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|16/2
|K/BB
|10/1
|2
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Strider (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 189 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.86), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.6).
