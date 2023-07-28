Men's Generali Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 133-ranked Facundo Bagnis and No. 215 Maximilian Neuchrist will be going head-to-head at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel in Kitzbühel, Austria.
Generali Open Info
- Tournament: Generali Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 29
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
- Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Kilian Feldbausch vs. Ivan Gakhov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Gakhov (-400)
|Feldbausch (+270)
|Joel Josef Schwarzler vs. Dennis Novak
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Novak (-650)
|Schwarzler (+375)
|Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Rosol
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Monteiro (-800)
|Rosol (+450)
|Facundo Bagnis vs. Maximilian Neuchrist
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Bagnis (-350)
|Neuchrist (+230)
|Guido Andreozzi vs. Jesper de Jong
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|de Jong (-175)
|Andreozzi (+130)
|Federico Coria vs. Lukas Neumayer
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Coria (-250)
|Neumayer (+185)
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Francesco Maestrelli
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Cerundolo (-175)
|Maestrelli (+130)
|Lucas Miedler vs. Hamad Medjedovic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:00 AM ET
|Medjedovic (-550)
|Miedler (+340)
