Nao Hibino 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021 Odds
A quarterfinal is up next for Nao Hibino in the Livesport Prague Open 2021, and she will play Tereza Martincova. Hibino is +1400 to win at Tennis Club Sparta Praha.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Hibino at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Hibino's Next Match
On Friday, August 4 at 6:15 AM ET, Hibino will play Martincova in the quarterfinals, after beating Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1, 7-5 in the previous round.
Want to bet on Hibino? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Hibino Stats
- Hibino beat No. 117-ranked Kuzmova 6-1, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the .
- Hibino is 23-17 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.
- Hibino is 17-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Hibino, over the past year, has played 40 matches across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.
- In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hibino has played 21.5 games per match.
- Hibino, over the past year, has won 63.7% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Hibino, over the past 12 months, has claimed 63.3% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.