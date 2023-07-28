Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .775 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (98) this season while batting .264 with 47 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Devers is batting .421 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Devers has had a hit in 61 of 96 games this year (63.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (32.3%).
- In 21.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.9% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (45.8%), including 13 multi-run games (13.5%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.279
|AVG
|.246
|.351
|OBP
|.308
|.495
|SLG
|.563
|24
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1).
