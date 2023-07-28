Logan Webb is set to start for the San Francisco Giants on Friday against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Red Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-145). The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Boston's past three games has been 10.5, a span in which the Red Sox and their opponents have gone under each time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a record of 15-8 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 100 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 25-24 21-15 34-31 38-35 17-11

