On Friday, July 28, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (56-47) host Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (55-47) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-8, 3.68 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (4-5, 3.91 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 28 (52.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Giants have a 17-14 record (winning 54.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Giants went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 15 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Boston has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Justin Turner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

