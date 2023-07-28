The Boston Red Sox (55-47) will aim to keep a four-game win streak going when they visit the San Francisco Giants (56-47) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (8-8) for the Giants and Kutter Crawford (4-5) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-8, 3.68 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (4-5, 3.91 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.

Crawford heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Crawford will try to record his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

In six of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (8-8) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in 1 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 21 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Webb has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

