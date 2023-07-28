Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (.226 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .173.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Chang has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), with more than one RBI five times (18.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.182
|AVG
|.162
|.250
|OBP
|.184
|.409
|SLG
|.351
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|10/1
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Webb (8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1).
