Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.8% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 90), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.311
|AVG
|.226
|.384
|OBP
|.298
|.508
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|29/19
|K/BB
|29/16
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.