Christian Arroyo is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .247.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .273 AVG .223 .316 OBP .237 .443 SLG .319 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 14 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 23/2 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings