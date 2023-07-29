Christian Arroyo is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .247.
  • Arroyo has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 27
.273 AVG .223
.316 OBP .237
.443 SLG .319
11 XBH 7
2 HR 1
14 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 23/2
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 2 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.