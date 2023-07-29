Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Wong (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .255 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 during his last outings.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (6.8%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.3% of his games this year, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (43.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.296
|AVG
|.211
|.350
|OBP
|.268
|.480
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|47/8
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
