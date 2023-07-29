Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .311 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 64.2% of his games this year (52 of 81), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 39
.348 AVG .274
.412 OBP .310
.578 SLG .422
21 XBH 16
4 HR 2
23 RBI 12
32/14 K/BB 43/6
14 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Walker (3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.