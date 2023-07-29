Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .286 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.7% of his 99 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 99), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (43.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (16.2%).
- He has scored in 50 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.311
|AVG
|.256
|.372
|OBP
|.338
|.476
|SLG
|.477
|20
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|30
|33/17
|K/BB
|35/21
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker (3-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went 2 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
