Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will meet LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 20th in MLB play with 116 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (519 total).

The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.285).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Paxton has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Paxton heads into the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away James Paxton Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

