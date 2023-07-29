Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .169.
- Chang has gotten at least one hit in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with more than one hit three times (10.7%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Chang has driven in a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.154
|.250
|OBP
|.175
|.409
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|10/1
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.