After the third round at the 2023 3M Open, Lee Hodges is currently atop the leaderboard (-350 to win).

3M Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:35 AM ET

7:35 AM ET Venue: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par/Distance: Par 71/7,431 yards

3M Open Best Odds to Win

Lee Hodges

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-20)

1st (-20) Odds to Win: -350

Hodges Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -8 8 0 1st Round 2 64 -7 7 0 3rd Round 3 66 -5 7 2 3rd

JT Poston

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +650

Poston Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 7 2 9th Round 2 66 -5 5 0 10th Round 3 66 -5 5 0 3rd

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-14)

3rd (-14) Odds to Win: +850

Finau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 2 9th Round 2 66 -5 8 3 10th Round 3 67 -4 5 1 8th

Hideki Matsuyama

Tee Time: 9:35 AM ET

9:35 AM ET Current Rank: 39th (-6)

39th (-6) Odds to Win: +1400

Matsuyama Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 2nd Round 2 70 -1 3 2 87th Round 3 73 +2 4 2 61st

J.J. Spaun

Tee Time: 10:50 AM ET

10:50 AM ET Current Rank: 27th (-8)

27th (-8) Odds to Win: +3300

Spaun Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th Round 2 68 -3 3 2 40th Round 3 71 E 3 3 43rd

3M Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Cameron Davis 27th (-8) +3500 Ludvig Aberg 55th (-4) +4000 Keith Mitchell 5th (-12) +5000 Aaron Baddeley 4th (-13) +5000 Adam Svensson 49th (-5) +6600 Billy Horschel 5th (-12) +6600 Seonghyeon Kim 27th (-8) +8000 Kevin Streelman 5th (-12) +8000 Patrick Rodgers 27th (-8) +9000 Sam Ryder 5th (-12) +10000

