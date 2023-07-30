Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Giants Player Props
|Red Sox vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Giants
|Red Sox vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Giants Odds
|Red Sox vs Giants Prediction
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .243 with 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in three games this season (5.4%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 15 games this year (26.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.7% of his games this season (20 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.216
|.316
|OBP
|.230
|.443
|SLG
|.309
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|23/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Alexander (6-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.