Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .243 with 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo has had a hit in 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).

He has homered in three games this season (5.4%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Arroyo has had an RBI in 15 games this year (26.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.7% of his games this season (20 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .273 AVG .216 .316 OBP .230 .443 SLG .309 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 14 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 23/2 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings