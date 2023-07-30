The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .252 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.0% of his 75 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this year (20.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .296 AVG .205 .350 OBP .262 .480 SLG .325 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 47/8 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings