On Sunday, Justin Turner (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 12 RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 72 of 100 games this year (72.0%) Turner has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (44.0%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (17.0%).

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (50.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .311 AVG .261 .372 OBP .341 .476 SLG .483 20 XBH 21 7 HR 9 36 RBI 32 33/17 K/BB 36/21 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings