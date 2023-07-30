Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 22 against the Twins) he went 0-for-1.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .303 with four doubles and four walks.
- Reyes has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
- In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Reyes has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.372
|AVG
|.174
|.378
|OBP
|.269
|.465
|SLG
|.174
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Alexander (6-1) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
