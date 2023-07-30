After hitting .282 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Scott Alexander) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (98) this season while batting .259 with 47 extra-base hits.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Devers has had a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (31.6%).

He has hit a home run in 21 games this year (21.4%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.9% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 of 98 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .279 AVG .234 .351 OBP .295 .495 SLG .537 24 XBH 23 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 48/13 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings