Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox head into the final of a three-game series against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+105). An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have gone under the set point total five consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 9.5 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (24-20).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a record of 18-11 (62.1%).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

In the 102 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-48-3).

The Red Sox have gone 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 26-25 21-16 35-31 39-36 17-11

