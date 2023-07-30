The Boston Red Sox (56-48) and San Francisco Giants (57-48) play on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.41 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

The Red Sox's Bernardino (1-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, a 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000 in 31 games this season.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Brennan Bernardino vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 472 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They have 854 hits, 20th in baseball, with 121 home runs (15th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 0-for-1 over a third of an inning.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

The Giants are sending Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while allowing only one hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .220 against him this season. He has a 3.41 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 34 games.

He will attempt for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

