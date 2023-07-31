In each team's third matchup in Group C action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Spain (6 points) and Japan (6 points) square off on Monday, July 31 at 3:00 AM ET.

For this group-stage match, Spain is -121 to win and Japan is +341, with the draw at +236. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.

Spain vs. Japan Game Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Spain Moneyline: -121

-121 Japan Moneyline: +341

Spain vs. Japan World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams average a combined 7.5 goals per game, five more than this match's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

Spain has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.

Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of -121 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Japan has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.

Japan has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +341.

Spain World Cup Stats

Jennifer Hermoso has played in two matches for Spain in Women's World Cup, registering two goals and one assist.

Alba Redondo has scored two goals without an assist in two matches for Spain in Women's World Cup.

Eva Navarro has collected two assists for Spain without finding the back of the net in two matches in Women's World Cup.

In two matches in Women's World Cup for Spain, Esther Gonzalez has produced one goal without an assist.

Japan World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Mina Tanaka has one goal (in two matches) and three assists for Japan.

In Women's World Cup, Jun Endo has one goal (in two matches) and one assist.

In Women's World Cup action, Hinata Miyazawa has two goals (but no assists).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Aoba Fujino has posted one goal with one assist.

Spain vs. Japan Recent Performance

Spain was 6-5-2 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year, its record is 8-0-1 against fellow World Cup squads (+33 goal differential).

Spain's last game was a win, 5-0 over Zambia, taking 16 shots and outshooting by 12.

Spain got two of its goals from Hermoso and Redondo, who finished with two each, in that game versus .

So far this year, Japan is 5-0-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it went 4-2-3 in such matches (+3 goal differential).

On July 26 in its most recent match, Japan took down Costa Rica 2-0. Japan outshot Costa Rica 23 to six.

Fujino and Hikaru Naomoto lifted Japan with a goal apiece.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

Japan Roster

Name Age Number Club Ayaka Yamashita 27 1 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Risa Shimizu 27 2 West Ham United FC Women (England) Moeka Minami 24 3 AS Roma (Italy) Saki Kumagai 32 4 AS Roma (Italy) Shiori Miyake 27 5 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hina Sugita 26 6 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Hinata Miyazawa 23 7 Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan) Hikaru Naomoto 29 8 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Riko Ueki 24 9 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Fuka Nagano 24 10 Liverpool LFC (England) Mina Tanaka 29 11 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hana Takahashi 23 12 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Jun Endo 23 13 Angel City FC (United States) Yui Hasegawa 26 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Aoba Fujino 19 15 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Honoka Hayashi 25 16 West Ham United FC Women (England) Kiko Seike 26 17 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Momoko Tanaka 23 18 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Miyabi Moriya 26 19 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Maika Hamano 19 20 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Chika Hirao 26 21 Albirex Niigata (Japan) Remina Chiba 24 22 JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan) Rion Ishikawa 20 23 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

