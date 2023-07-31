On Monday, Adam Duvall (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

George Kirby

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

In 62.8% of his 43 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .293 AVG .225 .348 OBP .309 .549 SLG .535 12 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 28/6 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings