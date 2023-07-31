Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .250 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 42 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has an RBI in 15 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.202
|.350
|OBP
|.258
|.480
|SLG
|.319
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|49/8
|3
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (9-8) out to make his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
