The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Giants.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in slugging percentage (.483) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 32nd in slugging.

Turner has recorded a hit in 73 of 101 games this year (72.3%), including 34 multi-hit games (33.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 101), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has an RBI in 45 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50.5% of his games this season (51 of 101), with two or more runs 12 times (11.9%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .311 AVG .260 .372 OBP .338 .476 SLG .492 20 XBH 22 7 HR 10 36 RBI 34 33/17 K/BB 36/21 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings