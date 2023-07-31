Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triston Casas -- hitting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 56.0% of his games this season (51 of 91), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 of 91 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.270
|AVG
|.237
|.399
|OBP
|.316
|.467
|SLG
|.494
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (9-8) out to make his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
