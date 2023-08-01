After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .260 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.5%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (18.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (43.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .293 AVG .222 .348 OBP .305 .549 SLG .528 12 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 28/6 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings