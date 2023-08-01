Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .260 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.5%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (18.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (43.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.293
|AVG
|.222
|.348
|OBP
|.305
|.549
|SLG
|.528
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/6
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
