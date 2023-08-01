Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 31 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .314.
- Duran is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), with at least two hits 25 times (29.8%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has driven home a run in 24 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 35.7% of his games this year (30 of 84), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.348
|AVG
|.283
|.412
|OBP
|.320
|.578
|SLG
|.434
|21
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|45/7
|14
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.