On Tuesday, Pablo Reyes (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .296 with four doubles and four walks.

In 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.

In five games this season (20.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .372 AVG .179 .378 OBP .258 .465 SLG .179 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings