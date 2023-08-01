Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (55-51) and the Boston Red Sox (56-50) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 1.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have won in 29, or 52.7%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a mark of 25-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (526 total, five per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

