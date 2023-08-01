J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 118 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 526 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (7-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Bello has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Alec Marsh

