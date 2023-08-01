Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Triston Casas (batting .406 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 52 of 92 games this year (56.5%) Casas has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 27 games this year (29.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.270
|AVG
|.239
|.399
|OBP
|.316
|.467
|SLG
|.491
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/30
|K/BB
|50/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
