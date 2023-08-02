Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .312 with 32 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Duran is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 65.9% of his 85 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (24 of 85), with more than one RBI seven times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.348
|AVG
|.280
|.412
|OBP
|.316
|.578
|SLG
|.433
|21
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|45/7
|14
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
