Rafael Devers -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 102 hits, batting .262 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), including 32 multi-hit games (31.7%).

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 46 games this season (45.5%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 45 of 101 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .279 AVG .242 .351 OBP .306 .495 SLG .532 24 XBH 24 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

