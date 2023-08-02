Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 102 hits, batting .262 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), including 32 multi-hit games (31.7%).
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 46 games this season (45.5%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 101 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.279
|AVG
|.242
|.351
|OBP
|.306
|.495
|SLG
|.532
|24
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (9-5) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7).
