How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Kutter Crawford gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 120 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 532.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.290 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Crawford (5-5) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Crawford has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Ryan Walker
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Scott Alexander
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Alec Marsh
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.