Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (55-52) and Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (57-50) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 2 at T-Mobile Park. The contest will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Mariners matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 34-28 (winning 54.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (53.6%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 23-21 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Triston Casas 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+170) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.