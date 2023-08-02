Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 102 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .262/.329/.513 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (9-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

Gilbert has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 109 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.314/.421 on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 94 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 63 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .263/.375/.408 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

