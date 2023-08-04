Alex Verdugo -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .272.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Verdugo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 66 of 95 games this year (69.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 29 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 46 of 95 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .311 AVG .231 .384 OBP .306 .508 SLG .344 26 XBH 13 5 HR 3 22 RBI 19 29/19 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings