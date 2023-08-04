As of now the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

Allen also ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped lead the charge with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

