Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- hitting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .251 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 44 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.2% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 78 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.296
|AVG
|.206
|.350
|OBP
|.265
|.480
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (2-8) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.87 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
